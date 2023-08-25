Analysis shows unwinding of long positions nearing its end

According to CoinDesk report, JPMorgan's analysis of open interest in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's bitcoin (BTC) futures suggests that the unwinding of long positions appears to be nearing completion. As a result, the bank's analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, see limited downside for crypto markets in the short term. The August correction in crypto markets, partly due to news of SpaceX writing off some of its bitcoin holdings, reversed the post-SEC vs. Ripple court decision rally and impacted investors with long positions. The outcome of the SEC's appeal against the Ripple case ruling, expected in 2023, could introduce a new round of legal uncertainty for crypto markets.