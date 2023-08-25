Around 1.68 million IMX tokens transferred, with a value of approximately $1.02 million

PeckShield, a blockchain security company, has reported a transfer of approximately 47.16 million IMX tokens from the Immutable Project Development Treasury labeled-address to the 0xE911...4c2E address around 22 days ago. Furthermore, around 16 hours ago, the 0xE911...4c2E address transferred approximately 1.68 million IMX tokens, worth about $1.02 million, to a Coinbase Prime Deposit address. The reasons behind these transactions are currently unknown.



