FTX account passwords still safe after data breach; users warned about potential scam emails

According to The Block, Kroll, the bankruptcy claims agent for the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has experienced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the compromise of some non-sensitive user data. FTX tweeted that Kroll is contacting affected individuals about protective measures they can take in response to the data breach.

Importantly, FTX account passwords were not managed by Kroll, and FTX's own systems were not affected by the incident. The exchange is warning claimants to stay vigilant and be on high alert for potential fraud and scam emails impersonating parties connected to the bankruptcy case.

FTX recently announced that it is considering partnering with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital to help manage its recovered cryptocurrency holdings, which were stated to be worth over $7.3 billion in cash and liquid crypto assets as of April.