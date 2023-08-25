According to Golden Ten, Federal Reserve official Harker stated in an interview with Bloomberg TV that interest rate cuts will only be considered next year. He emphasized the need for the Fed to bring the inflation rate down to 2%. Currently in a tightening stance, the Fed needs to continue exerting pressure. Harker mentioned that if the process of falling inflation stalls, it may call for a rate hike, but there is no current need for further rate hikes.
Fed's Harker Says Rate Cuts Considered Next Year, Hikes Depend on Inflation
2023-08-25 15:19
