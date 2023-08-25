According to Glassnode data, the Ethereum (ETH) Mean Block Size (7-day Moving Average) has just reached a new all-time high of 155,328.098. The previous all-time high of 155,212.406 was observed on August 21, 2023. This increase reflects the continuous growth and usage of the Ethereum network.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum Mean Block Size (7d MA) Reaches New All-Time High
2023-08-25 18:16
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top