According to ODAILY, Dmail has officially launched on the Sei mainnet, according to Dmail's official news. Sei users can register for 8-11 Dmail NFT accounts and receive 20 Dmail points as a reward.
Dmail Launched on Sei Mainnet, Registered Users Receive 20 Dmail Points
2023-08-25 16:57
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
