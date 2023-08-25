According to Bloomberg Crypto, US-based cryptocurrency exchanges will be required to disclose detailed information on their clients' transactions to the IRS starting in 2026, as per a new Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service proposal. This regulation aims to offer more transparency into customer trades and help curb crypto-related tax evasion. The reporting rules enacted in 2021 were estimated to raise up to $28 billion in additional revenue over 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

