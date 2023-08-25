Users can now monitor price, transaction volume, and market value of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH

Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko has introduced a Shibarium Ecosystem section, allowing users to track the price, rise and fall, 24-hour transaction volume, market value, and other data of related tokens. These tokens include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), and Doge Killer (LEASH). This addition enables users to access crucial information about the Shibarium ecosystem's performance and easily monitor their investments.