According to CME Fed observation data and ODAILY, there is a 78.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% in September. The probability of raising interest rates by 25 basis points to the range of 5.50%-5.75% stands at 21.5%.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CME Fed Watch Indicates 78.5% Probability of Unchanged Interest Rates in September
2023-08-25 14:23
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top