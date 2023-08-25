According to The Block, Blockstream's Core Lightning has introduced the Splicing feature, aiming to provide a cheaper and simplified user experience for setting up and using its Bitcoin Lightning wallet. Splicing technology allows users to add or remove funds to a single channel, eliminating the need for multiple channels per user and improving liquidity. The feature also enables wallet providers to significantly reduce the difference between a user's on-chain Bitcoin and Lightning Network balance by creating a unified wallet that abstracts the difference between the two.