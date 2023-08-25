BlockFi internal systems and customer funds remain unaffected, users advised to upgrade security

Odaily News reports that BlockFi tweeted about an attack on bankruptcy claim agent Kroll, which resulted in the leakage of some BlockFi customer data. Importantly, BlockFi's internal systems and customer funds were not affected. BlockFi is urging users to enhance their security measures and remain vigilant against scams such as phishing emails.

In related news, FTX tweeted that Kroll, the bankruptcy claim agent, experienced a cybersecurity incident leading to the exposure of non-sensitive customer data of certain claimants in the bankruptcy case. Kroll is notifying affected individuals directly and advising them to be cautious of scam emails. FTX's own systems were not impacted by the incident.



