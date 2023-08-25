According to Decrypt, Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, is seeking to diversify its operations. The company is focusing on investing in applications built on the Bitcoin blockchain, including developments in the AI sector. Marathon's CEO, Fred Thiel, believes that data published on blockchain technology like the Bitcoin blockchain can be easily validated as authentic, making it a perfect place to store data. Thiel further asserts that blockchain technologies and AI will have a very tight coupling over time. The company is also looking to expand its mining operations geographically into regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

