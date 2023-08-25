According to recent Glassnode data, the amount of Bitcoin supply last active more than 10 years ago has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 2,902,401.985 BTC.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Supply Last Active > 10 Years Reaches All-Time High of 2,902,401.985 BTC
2023-08-25 15:16
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top