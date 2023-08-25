According to Bitcoin News, Glassnode data indicates that the supply of Bitcoin that was last active less than a month ago has dramatically dropped to its lowest level in 8 years. This decline suggests that more investors or users are holding onto their Bitcoin for longer periods, indicating a potential long-term supply shortage or increasing confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term investment.
