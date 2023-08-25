According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin is expected to remain rangebound until at least Q4 2023, according to the popular analyst and co-founder of trading suite Decentrader, Filbfilb. He states that historically, 1,200 days after the previous halving, Bitcoin experiences a period of consolidation. Miners and smart money investors are inclined to drive prices higher around 1,276 days after a halving event. Filbfilb forecasts that Q4 will be a critical time for BTC, where supply is likely to be constricted and new money driven by speculation. However, he also warns the United States' macroeconomic policy to be the "elephant in the room," which could impact Bitcoin's performance in the coming months.