CZ refutes claims that a $30m amount could influence Bitcoin's price

Rumors regarding possible cascading effects from BNB liquidation on Venus Protocol have allegedly led Binance to market dump Bitcoin in an effort to defend the BNB price. However, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) refutes these allegations, highlighting the fact that a $30m amount couldn't significantly impact Bitcoin's price.

CZ points out that $30m represents less than 0.001% of Bitcoin's daily trading volume, and therefore can't bring about significant market shifts. By addressing these concerns, CZ aims to combat the spread of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) and reassure the crypto community of the fundamental soundness of Binance and BNB.