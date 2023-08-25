Binance Research has highlighted the centralization in transaction sequencing within Ethereum rollups and how decentralized sequencers can offer potential solutions. Sequencers, despite creating a better user experience with cost-effective fees and faster confirmations, control transaction ordering, raising concerns over censorship, maximal extractable value (MEV) vulnerabilities, and liveness. Rollups could use Ethereum's base layer for sequencing but at the cost of inefficiency and high fees.

Binance Research suggests that shared, decentralized sequencers can provide decentralization-as-a-service to rollups, addressing censorship, MEV extraction, and liveness problems, while enabling cross-rollup composability, opening new opportunities.

Projects such as Espresso, Astria, and Radius are developing innovative shared sequencing solutions, each presenting unique architecture features. Espresso leverages EigenLayer for network bootstrapping, Astria partners with the modular data availability network Celestia, and Radius proposes its encrypted mempool concept.

