The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 1.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,864 and $26,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,114, down by -1.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include KMD, HIFI, and BAKE, up by 52%, 20%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1655.78 (-1.00%)

  • BNB: $216.3 (-1.46%)

  • XRP: $0.511 (-2.81%)

  • ADA: $0.2635 (-1.46%)

  • DOGE: $0.06236 (-2.00%)

  • SOL: $20.74 (-4.78%)

  • TRX: $0.07695 (-0.85%)

  • DOT: $4.454 (-0.78%)

  • MATIC: $0.5434 (-2.48%)

  • LTC: $64.74 (-1.42%)

Top gainers on Binance: