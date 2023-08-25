The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 1.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,864 and $26,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,114, down by -1.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include KMD, HIFI, and BAKE, up by 52%, 20%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: