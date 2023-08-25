Binance announced the addition of new loanable assets on its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan offerings. The new assets available for loan on Flexible Loan are SEI and CYBER. For VIP Loan, newly added loanable assets include SEI, CYBER, WAXP, LTO, and STPT. Please refer to Binance's Loan Data and VIP Loan pages for the latest interest rates and a complete list of loanable and collateral assets.