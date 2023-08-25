The move aims to lower price manipulation risks and enhance liquidity protection

According to CoinDesk, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has reached out to low-liquidity crypto projects to boost market liquidity and reduce the risk of price manipulation. The exchange's "risk management initiative" is targeted at projects with a relatively small market capitalization or lower-liquidity trading pairs.

A spokesperson informed CoinDesk that the initiative's main aim was to encourage project teams to improve liquidity protection. Binance has asked these projects for details about their market makers and whether they would consider contributing up to 5% of their circulating tokens to Binance savings pools for interest. Engaging market maker support is seen as a way to enhance liquidity protection, according to the spokesperson.