Binance has successfully integrated PancakeSwap (CAKE) on the Ethereum (ERC20) network and Kyber Network (KNC) on the Polygon network. Deposits and withdrawals for PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Kyber Network (KNC) tokens are now open on the Ethereum and Polygon networks respectively. Users can find their assigned deposit addresses within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance's platform.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Completes Integration of PancakeSwap on Ethereum Network and Kyber Network on Polygon Network, Opens Deposits and Withdrawals
2023-08-25 15:25
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top