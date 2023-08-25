Binance has announced its support for the Decred (DCR) and MultiversX (EGLD) network upgrades and hard forks. The Decred network upgrade and hard fork are slated to take place at block height 794,368. Deposits and withdrawals of DCR will be suspended starting from approximately August 29, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC).

Meanwhile, the MultiversX network upgrade is set to occur at epoch 1,126, or around August 30, 2023, at 15:45 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of EGLD will be suspended starting from approximately August 30, 2023, at 14:45 (UTC). Binance will handle all technical requirements related to these upgrades and forks for its users.

