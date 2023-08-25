Independent Reserve aims to offer extra choices and mitigate risks from banking limitations on crypto payments

According to Cointelegraph, Independent Reserve, an Australian crypto exchange, has joined forces with PayPal to offer an alternative on-ramp following increased banking restrictions on crypto exchange payments in Australia. This partnership will allow Independent Reserve customers to fund their crypto accounts directly with fiat from their PayPal wallets and enable them to withdraw funds from the exchange via PayPal.

Adrian Przelozny, CEO of Independent Reserve, emphasized that this collaboration provides extra choices for Australian crypto investors and helps mitigate potential risks if banks continue to tighten restrictions on the crypto industry. Currently, at least five major Australian banks have imposed limits and blocks on customers depositing and withdrawing funds from digital asset exchanges.

This partnership marks the first collaboration between PayPal and a cryptocurrency exchange in the APAC region. Przelozny praised PayPal for recognizing the potential in the crypto sector and adopting a positive approach, contrary to the actions of traditional banks. Additionally, Peter Cowan, Managing Director of PayPal Australia, highlighted that this partnership will help simplify processes for moving funds between digital asset exchanges and crypto investors in Australia.

