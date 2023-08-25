According to Cointelegraph, an individual named Nadir Hajarabi, who claims to have been a former Worldcoin employee, alleges that the human identity verification project may have engaged in illegal activities. According to Hajarabi, the Worldcoin project displayed "very questionable" activities, including "sloppy and/or illegal things" ahead of the token's launch on July 24th. Cointelegraph has not been able to independently verify these claims. Hajarabi also stated that they are in contact with authorities across different jurisdictions who are investigating Worldcoin, although specific details were not provided.