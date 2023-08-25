Aave working on a fix; funds remain safe and all other markets unaffected

Odaily News reports that Aave experienced a technical problem with the integration of the GHO token and the Aave V3 GHO pool, leading to the suspension of GHO coin minting to resolve the issue. The community is currently working on a solution and an Aave Improvement Proposal (AIP) will be released soon.

Aave reassures users that funds are safe and that the issue does not impact other markets, which continue to operate normally.