According to IntoTheBlock, this week, Bitcoin and Ether experienced a significant outflow from centralized exchanges (CEXs) with $750 million worth of BTC and ETH leaving these platforms, marking the largest outflow since June. Simultaneously, Tether (USDT) saw a net inflow of $200 million into exchanges, suggesting that users might be depositing stablecoins to purchase BTC and ETH, and then withdraw them to their own wallets. This trend implies a potential increase in demand for cryptocurrencies and a preference for holding them in self-custody wallets instead of keeping them on exchanges.