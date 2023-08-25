A recent Whale Alert has reported that 54,003,900 TUSD (equivalent to 53,997,419 USD) has been minted at an unknown wallet. The transaction can be viewed at the following link: https://whale-alert.io/transaction/tron/feeee7303901a90b5d5163f598c3de339a7d471f15c73536f15dd6c84e4a3fa5. This significant token minting raises interest in further monitoring of the wallet's activity and the market conditions surrounding TUSD.