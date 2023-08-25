A recent Whale Alert has reported that 54,003,900 TUSD (equivalent to 53,997,419 USD) has been minted at an unknown wallet. The transaction can be viewed at the following link: https://whale-alert.io/transaction/tron/feeee7303901a90b5d5163f598c3de339a7d471f15c73536f15dd6c84e4a3fa5. This significant token minting raises interest in further monitoring of the wallet's activity and the market conditions surrounding TUSD.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
54,003,900 TUSD (53,997,419 USD) Minted at Unknown Wallet
2023-08-25 13:32
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
