The sale of tokens and withdrawal of funds contribute to most of the compensation

According to on-chain analyst Ember, Voyager has transferred an additional 12.89 million USDC to Circle for USD. Since August 12, the company has recovered 97.89 million USDC through token sales and withdrawals. Voyager has sold most of the tokens, converting them to USDC and withdrawing funds. The remaining tokens are valued at less than $200,000, with the exception of 52.4 million VGX ($6.3 million). This indicates that Voyager's compensation process for selling coins is nearly complete.

