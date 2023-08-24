According to ODAILY, Web3 venture capital fund Vessel Capital has launched a $55 million fund aimed at investing in Web3 infrastructure and applications. The firm, founded by Mirza Uddin, Eric Chen, and Anthony Anzalone, invests approximately $10 million per year, primarily targeting startups focused on application infrastructure and potentially other types of products.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Vessel Capital Launches $55M Fund to Invest in Web3 Infrastructure and Applications
2023-08-24 16:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 3
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top