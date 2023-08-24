According to Cointelegraph Research VC data and ODAILY, venture capital investment in July dropped by 10.26% month-on-month, with funds raised totaling $700 million. Macro factors such as potential Fed rate hikes and geopolitics continue to have a significant influence on VC decisions, leading to many companies retaining large cash reserves. Infrastructure projects raised $279 million across 24 deals in July, while DeFi projects raised $140.1 million across 19 deals.