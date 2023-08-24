According to The Financial Times, Susan Collins, president of the Boston Federal Reserve, has warned of the possibility of further interest rate increases in the United States, attributing it to the surprising resilience of the US economy. With a tight labor market and strong consumer spending despite higher borrowing costs, Collins believes that interest rates may need to rise again to stabilize the economy and move towards the targeted 2% inflation rate. The Fed's aggressive tightening since March 2022 has lifted the federal funds rate from near-zero to above 5 percentage points, and officials are considering its impact on inflation.