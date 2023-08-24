According to Bitcoin News, all Lolly Point of Sale terminals in the United Kingdom have integrated support for Bitcoin Lightning payments. The updated capability allows for faster and more efficient transactions, further expanding the adoption and usability of cryptocurrencies within the country.
UK's Lolly Point of Sale Terminals Now Accept Bitcoin Lightning Payments
2023-08-24 19:07
