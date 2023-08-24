HM Treasury seeks input to measure the impact on businesses and assess the cost of implementing the ban

According to Cointelegraph, The UK Treasury has released a consultation paper to determine the possible implications of a complete ban on cold calls related to financial services and products, including cryptocurrencies. This move is in line with the government's ambitious fraud strategy, aiming to address the estimated £7 billion ($8.7 billion) annual cost of fraud in the country.

HM Treasury's consultation paper calls for input to evaluate the full impact on businesses and the costs associated with enacting and enforcing the ban. The initiative aims to strike a balance between minimizing the negative effects on businesses that rely on cold calling and maximizing the impact on scammers exploiting legal loopholes.

The consultation period will close on September 27, 2023. In the meantime, the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are working with the industry to ensure crypto firms are informed of the standards required for approval. The UK government continues to push back against proposals to consider and regulate cryptocurrencies as gambling.