Patchy implementation of FATF's anti-money laundering rule creates challenges for crypto firms

According to CoinDesk, UK crypto firms are requesting further guidance and regulatory leeway as they face difficulties in implementing the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "travel rule" for anti-money laundering. The rule, set to take effect on September 1, has been met with controversy due to its inconsistent adoption globally.

The travel rule presents challenges, such as how to adapt it to unique crypto features like self-custodied wallets that aren't hosted by regulated providers, and the requirement to gather data on customers' overseas interactions. In June, FATF voiced concerns that only 35 jurisdictions have implemented the rule.

Lobby groups like UK Finance and CryptoUK are seeking a standardized approach to the travel rule across jurisdictions. UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has released guidelines that some industry insiders say "could use a bit more granularity." The FCA has not yet indicated whether it will be lenient with firms experiencing difficulties in complying with the new rule.

