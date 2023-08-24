Ripple vs. SEC trial tentatively set for April 2024 while XRP price jumps 3%

According to CoinGape, this week, three attorneys for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—Pascale Guerrier, Richard Best, and Robert MacDonald Moye—have withdrawn from the Ripple lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres granted the motion for Pascale Guerrier and Richard Best to withdraw but has yet to approve Robert MacDonald Moye's withdrawal.

Attorney Michael A. Schulman was approved for Bradley Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, while Marc J. Jones and Peter Bryan Moores were approved for the SEC. The Ripple vs. SEC trial is tentatively scheduled between April 22-26, 2024, as both parties informed the judge about their unavailability during the second quarter of 2024.

Following the recent events, the XRP price jumped 3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.52 with a 24-hour low and high of $0.516 and $0.534, respectively.