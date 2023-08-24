Cryptocurrency adoption promoted with "Lugano's Plan ₿" co-sponsored by Tether and the city of Lugano

Odaily reports that Tether and the city of Lugano have announced the official sponsorship of the Lugano Football Club in Switzerland under a plan called "Lugano's Plan ₿." This initiative will enable fans to purchase tickets, merchandise, and stadium-based food and beverages using Bitcoin and USDT, promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the Lugano region.

Moreover, Lugano FC will feature the Lugano's Plan ₿ logo prominently on the front of their jerseys during international matches to increase global awareness and participation in the program.

Lugano's Plan ₿ is a joint effort between the city of Lugano and Tether, aiming to accelerate the use of Bitcoin technology for transforming the city's financial infrastructure.

