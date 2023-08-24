According to CryptoRank data and ODAILY, SUI plans to unlock 70.89 million tokens on September 3, which represents nearly 10% of the token's current circulation. The total circulating supply stands at 718 million tokens, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SUI to Unlock 70.89 Million Tokens on September 3, Almost 10% of Circulation
2023-08-24 14:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top