The bank's financial stability report notes the potential of cryptos like XRP, despite not recognizing them as legal tender

According to Bitcoinist In their 2022 financial stability report, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) acknowledged Ripple and XRP's nascent yet "promising work" in the global payment ecosystem. While the SBP recognizes the potential of cryptocurrencies such as XRP in facilitating cross-border transactions, the bank's cautious stance on their inherent risks, such as money laundering and terrorism financing, is also emphasized.

The bank's report highlights Silk Road, the now-defunct dark web marketplace, and the collapse of FTX crypto exchange and Terraform Labs' projects as examples of the crypto industry's volatile nature. Yet, the SBP's acknowledgment of XRP's capabilities is significant, considering no cryptocurrency is currently recognized as legal tender by the bank.

This view contrasts with the global growth of cryptocurrencies, particularly stablecoins, which have gained substantial market share in 2022. A recent study reveals that stablecoins settled over $11 trillion on-chain, an amount larger than PayPal's processed volume ($1.4 trillion) and almost surpassing Visa's processed volume ($11.6 trillion).

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.5188, losing most gains driven by enthusiasm from Ripple's victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. XRP is currently facing the 200-day EMA at $0.5251, with $0.5540 as the next target if a breakout occurs.