According to ODAILY, SOS Limited has signed a hosting agreement with Bitmain for 6,000 mining machines and has already launched over 5,000 of its self-owned mining machines in Texas. The hosting agreement will last until August 20, 2025, and the managed mining machines will be delivered in two batches of 3,000 each. According to SOS Limited CEO Yandai Wang, this agreement is expected to add $1 million in monthly revenue for the company.