Bitcoin and Ethereum grow by up to 1.2%, BNB gains 1%, and Maker and Render tokens show strong performance

According to a CoinDesk report, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have been at the forefront of major cryptocurrencies' gains over the past 24 hours, as the Bitcoin (BTC) price gradually recovers from last week's $1 billion liquidation event. SOL and ADA have both risen by 3%, while Bitcoin and Ether have seen increases of up to 1.2%. BNB also rallies 1% after addressing contagion risks in the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Alternative currencies, such as Maker (MKR), rose 6% due to its popular boosted savings product, while AI-focused Render (RNDR) surged 9% after Nvidia's (NVDA) encouraging Q2 earnings report substantiated the growing AI trend.

Large holders are now returning to the market, according to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, with 156,660 wallets holding 10 to 10,000 BTC accumulating $308.6 million since August 17th. These gains come as European stocks and US equity futures rise, driven by a tech shares' surge.