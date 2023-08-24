According to Shibarium's official news and ODAILY, the platform has resumed block production, and card chain tokens are set to gradually complete cross-chain operations. The network currently reports 266,383 blocks, 9,934 transactions, and 3,415 wallets.
Shibarium Resumes Block Production; Card Chain Tokens to Complete Cross-Chain Gradually
2023-08-24 14:37
