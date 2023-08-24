FTX founder's lawyers allowed to meet their client at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn

According to CoinDesk, a federal judge has granted the legal team representing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried permission to have unlimited prison visits at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, in order to prepare for the upcoming trial on October 3. The decision comes after Bankman-Fried's bail was revoked. He will be provided with a computer for reviewing discovery materials and can request hard drives of selected materials for his viewing during the trial preparation.

These accommodations by Judge Lewis Kaplan and the Bureau of Prisons in New York fall short of the defense's requests to hold daily hours-long meetings at the lawyers' office in Manhattan or to have Bankman-Fried transferred to a lower-security prison in Putnam County. The FTX founder was placed in a high-security prison after violating his bail conditions by attempting to contact witnesses. He also faced criticism from prosecutors for using a VPN to communicate with a former executive and allegedly leaking former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison's diary entries to the New York Times.