According to Cointelegraph, Prime Core Technologies, the parent company of crypto custodian Prime Trust, has reported losing approximately $8 million in client and treasury funds through its investments in TerraUSD (UST). The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, blames its investment in the algorithmic stablecoin that collapsed in May 2022, along with increased spending in late 2022, as contributing factors to its bankruptcy. Prime Trust owed more than $85 million in fiat and $69.5 million in crypto to its clients at the time, with assets in fiat of roughly $2.9 million and $68.6 million in crypto.

