According to Cointelegraph, Web3 game development company QORPO highlights significant shortcomings in the play-to-earn space and emphasizes a drastic change needed to create games with sustainable tokenomics and user retention. The play-to-earn model has inherently high entry costs and often lacks engaging gameplay elements, leading to user disappointment. Furthermore, games that rely on NFT sales face issues with insufficient traction and continuous collectible release pressure. These games often struggle to balance between attracting new players and maintaining rewards for existing users. QORPO Game Studio advocates for multiple revenue streams, quality gameplay experiences, and diversified game offerings as potential solutions to address these challenges in Web3 gaming.