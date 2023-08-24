The malicious site is linked to a known wallet drainer

According to CertiK Alert, a phishing link has been discovered in the #major-announcements channel of the RhinosRebellion Discord server. Users are advised not to interact with the malicious website located at hxxps://rhinosrebellion.com/. The impersonating site is linked to a known wallet drainer that targets unsuspecting users.

This ongoing threat emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when engaging with any unfamiliar websites, especially those related to cryptocurrencies. It is vital for users to verify the legitimacy of URLs before interacting with them and providing any personal information. Discord server administrators are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly remove any suspicious content or links to protect their community members.

