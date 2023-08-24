ParaFi transfers withdrawn ETH to Galaxy Digital-related addresses

According to 0xScopescan, the on-chain analyst, venture capital firm ParaFi recently withdrew 7,000 ETH (Ethereum) from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and transferred the funds to Galaxy Digital-related addresses. Over the course of the past month, ParaFi has accumulated $21 million worth of ETH from various sources, including FalconX, Cumberland, Coinbase, and machibigbrother.eth.

This move highlights ParaFi's considerable accumulation of Ethereum and the ongoing trend of VC firms taking interest in cryptocurrency investments. As one of the major players in the cryptocurrency space, ParaFi's ETH accumulation could potentially impact Ethereum's market dynamics. Market participants are likely to monitor further developments in ParaFi's crypto activities closely to gauge any potential influence on the market.