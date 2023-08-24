Agency receives a total of $21 million in ETH over the past month from multiple sources

BlockBeats news reported on August 24 that, according to Scopescan data monitoring, ParaFi Capital transferred 7,000 ETH to a Galaxy Digital-related address, possibly in connection with FTX. In the past month, the agency has accumulated a total of $21 million worth of ETH from sources including FalconX, Cumberland, Coinbase, and machibigbrother.eth.

As previously reported by BlockBeats and CoinDesk, FTX plans to collaborate with Galaxy Digital. Under the partnership, Galaxy will serve as an advisor to FTX, helping the crypto exchange sell, pledge, and hedge its $3 billion worth of encrypted assets to return U.S. dollars to its creditors.



