The crypto asset management firm bases its forecast on BTC's historical halving cycles

According to a report by Cointelegraph, Pantera Capital's latest "Blockchain Letter" has projected that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach nearly $150,000 during its next four-year halving cycle, which ends in July 2025. The asset management firm's predictions rely heavily on historical trends in halving cycles, with the next one due within the coming twelve months.

Bitcoin halving characteristics (screenshot). Source: Pantera Capital

BTC typically bottoms out and tops up on a cycle around equal lengths of time from each halving. Pantera expects Bitcoin to trade at around $35,000 by the halving date in April 2024, with a subsequent 480-day rally that would establish a new all-time high.