Exploiter transfers 835.6 BNB to TornadoCash

On July 24th, Palmswap experienced an exploit that led to the theft of 901,455.9 USDT from the LP Vault contract. Recently, the exploiter-labeled address transferred approximately 835.6 BNB (183.6K USD) to TornadoCash, a service that ensures transaction privacy by breaking the on-chain link between source and destination addresses. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.