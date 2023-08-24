Security expert ZachXBT urges users to avoid SMS-based 2FA authentication

According to recent reports from BlockBeats news and security expert ZachXBT on August 24th, the crypto industry has seen 54 SIM card swap attacks within the last four months. These attacks have led to the theft of more than $13.3 million in assets, primarily targeting users within the encryption sector.

Scammers often employ false claims to gain control of users' assets during these attacks. To better protect their accounts, ZachXBT advises users not to rely on SMS-based 2FA authentication. Instead, he recommends using an authenticator app or a security key for enhanced account security.